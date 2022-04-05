COVID

Mass. reports 1,116 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

The state also reported 237 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

By Boston.com Staff

Newly reported cases: 1,116

Total confirmed cases: 1,569,840

Newly reported deaths: 12

Total confirmed deaths: 19,018

Newly reported tests: 32,868

Total tests: 42,589,645

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.67%

Hospitalized patients: 237

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 148

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 82

ICU patients: 27

Intubated patients: 20

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.