COVID

Mass. reports 1,296 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

By Boston.com Staff

Newly reported cases: 1,296

Total confirmed cases: 1,571,136

Newly reported deaths: 3

Total confirmed deaths: 19,021

Newly reported tests: 62,672

Total tests: 42,652,317

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.66%

Hospitalized patients: 219

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 124

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 76

ICU patients: 28

Intubated patients: 17

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.