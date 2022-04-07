COVID

Mass. reports 1,760 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

The state also reported 200 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, April 7, 2022.

By Boston.com Staff

Newly reported cases: 1,760

Total confirmed cases: 1,572,896

Newly reported deaths: 7

Total confirmed deaths: 19,028

Newly reported tests: 63,894

Total tests: 42,716,211

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.75%

Hospitalized patients: 200

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 117

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 77

ICU patients: 28

Intubated patients: 19

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.