Mass. reports 1,760 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Newly reported cases: 1,760
Total confirmed cases: 1,572,896
Newly reported deaths: 7
Total confirmed deaths: 19,028
Newly reported tests: 63,894
Total tests: 42,716,211
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.75%
Hospitalized patients: 200
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 117
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 77
ICU patients: 28
Intubated patients: 19
