Mass. reports 1,637 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

The state also reported 231 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, April 8, 2022.

By Rosemary Ford

Newly reported cases: 1,637

Total confirmed cases: 1,574,533

Newly reported deaths: 2

Total confirmed deaths: 19,030

Newly reported tests: 58,640

Total tests: 42,774,851

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.93%

Hospitalized patients: 231

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 125

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 80

ICU patients: 36

Intubated patients: 22

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd