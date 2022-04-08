Mass. reports 1,637 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 1,637
Total confirmed cases: 1,574,533
Newly reported deaths: 2
Total confirmed deaths: 19,030
Newly reported tests: 58,640
Total tests: 42,774,851
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 2.93%
Hospitalized patients: 231
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 125
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 80
ICU patients: 36
Intubated patients: 22
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.