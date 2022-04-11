COVID ‘We’re going to see cases rise and fall’: Dr. Ashish Jha warns pandemic isn’t over The new coronavirus response coordinator at the White House also addressed the outbreak linked to the Gridiron dinner.

Dr. Ashish Jha is urging the public to remember that the pandemic isn’t over, and entreating older Americans to get their COVID-19 booster shots if they haven’t already.

Jha, who is on leave from his position as dean of the Brown University School of Public Health while he serves as the new White House coronavirus response coordinator, appeared on “Good Morning America” on Monday to address what the public should know in the wake of the Gridiron dinner and the spreading BA.2 variant.

Asked by host Michael Strahan if being vaccinated “is not enough anymore” to prevent COVID-19 infections, in reference to the Washington gala where attendees were asked to show proof of vaccination but has since been linked to scores of infections, the doctor said the event serves as a reminder that the pandemic hasn’t concluded.

“We’re still going to see cases of this virus spreading, and we have to continue to be vigilant, we have to continue to be careful,” Jha said. “But as long as people are vaccinated and boosted — we now have a lot of treatments available — put that together and the good news is no one at that [event] so far has gotten particularly sick. And that is what we have got to be tracking, making sure that when there are outbreaks that we can take care of people and make sure that no one ends up in the hospital or worse.”

Jha noted that the United States has typically followed the COVID trends seen in Europe, which has seen a surge in cases driven by the BA.2 variant.

“We are seeing cases rise; we’re going to see cases rise and fall, that’s part of the thing,” the doctor said. “What we know is that for BA.2, the vaccines are working really well, particularly if you’re boosted. So if you’re boosted, there are still some breakthroughs, but people are going to do very well.”

The number one thing people should do is ensure they are vaccinated and up-to-date with their boosters, he said.

Jha said it is “absolutely essential” that adults older than 50 who are five months out from their last dose get the second booster, recently allowed by the FDA and recommended by the CDC.

It is particularly important for older Americans, those who are at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, to get their booster shots, he said.

“That’s how we’re going to save lives, that’s how we’re going to prevent hospitalizations and deaths — is making sure that older, more vulnerable people absolutely get their booster,” he said.

Watch his full appearance below: