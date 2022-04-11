COVID

Mass. reports 4,000 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 7 new deaths from Friday

The state also reported 243 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, April 11, 2022.

By Boston.com

Newly reported cases: 4,000 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,578,533

Newly reported deaths: 7 (from Friday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,037

Newly reported tests: 112,372

Total tests: 42,887,223

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 3.00%

Hospitalized patients: 243

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 139

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 87

ICU patients: 36

Intubated patients: 24

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.