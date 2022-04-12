COVID Boston University to lay off 175 employees from COVID-19 testing sites In late March the school announced it was changing its COVID-19 protocols, and ending required weekly testing on May 13. On the Boston University campus, a sign outside shows where a COVID drop off test site was made available for the university move in day. The school notified the state of the impending layoffs last week, but sent an email students detailing the coming changes to their COVID-19 protocols March 23. David L Ryan/Globe Staff David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Boston University will layoff 175 people from its COVID-19 testing sites after dropping weekly testing requirements.

The school notified the state of the impending layoffs last week, but sent an email to students detailing the coming changes to their COVID-19 protocols on March 23.

“These employees demonstrated tremendous dedication over a critical period of time for the University, and BU’s Human Resources team is supporting re-employment efforts to help those interested find roles at BU,” university spokesperson Colin Riley told WCVB.

WVCB reported 11 employees have transferred to another job on campus and ten have taken jobs elsewhere.

Advertisement:

In their announcement about changing COVID-19 protocols, the school said they will be ending required weekly testing on May 13 and switching to only symptomatic testing May 23.

The university will continue requiring COVID-19 vaccines.

This news comes amid an increase in COVID-19 cases nationally with the spread of the BA.2 omicron subvariant.

Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to reinstate an indoor mask mandate Monday, citing a 50% increase in COVID-19 cases over a 10 day period.

However, in Suffolk County there has only been a slight uptick in cases. On February 15 there was a 7-day average of 249 cases, on March 15 an average of 93 cases, and on April 11 an average of 237 cases.