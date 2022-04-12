COVID

Mass. reports 1,712 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 12 new deaths over 3 days

The state also reported 262 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, April 12 2022.

By Boston.com Staff

Newly reported cases: 1,712 (from Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,580,245

Newly reported deaths: 12 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,049

Newly reported tests: 40,660

Total tests: 42,927,883

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 3.42%

Hospitalized patients: 262

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 148

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 102

ICU patients: 33

Intubated patients: 15

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.