COVID Boston health officials say to ‘remain vigilant’ about COVID during Easter, Passover amid rising cases Community positivity in Boston has reached 6.2%, above the 5% threshold of concern.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Boston, the Boston Public Health Commission is urging Bostonians to use caution as they celebrate upcoming holidays, such as Patriots Day, Easter, Passover, and Ramadan, which has already begun.

“With so much to look forward to, the Boston Public Health Commission is encouraging residents to remain vigilant about COVID-19 and to use the tools that we know work — masking, vaccines, boosters, and testing — to protect themselves and those around them before gathering this week and next,” the commission wrote in a blog post.

Community positivity in Boston has now reached 6.2%, which is above the Commission’s threshold of concern of 5%, and is far above the 2.2% rate the city reported in early March.

Seven city neighborhoods are currently above the 5% positivity threshold, the commission said. These neighborhoods are Charlestown, at 8.2%, Allston-Brighton, at 7.9%, Downtown, at 7.6%, South Boston, at 7%, the South End, at 6.9%, Jamaica Plain, at 6.2%, and West Roxbury, at 6.0%.

The commission also said that data shows the age group with the highest positivity rate right now is people aged 20 to 30.

The commission highlighted these recommendations for avoiding spreading or getting COVID-19 during the holidays:

Wear a well-fitting mask

Get tested before going to indoor gatherings

Get a booster shot if you haven’t already

Gather outside and open windows as much as possible

If you’re feeling sick, stay home