COVID

Mass. reports 1,969 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

The state also reported 286 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

By Boston.com Staff

Newly reported cases: 1,969

Total confirmed cases: 1,582,214

Newly reported deaths: 1

Total confirmed deaths: 19,050

Newly reported tests: 65,082

Total tests: 42,992,965

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 3.48%

Hospitalized patients: 286

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 164

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 99

ICU patients: 34

Intubated patients: 15

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.