Mass. reports 2,962 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new death

Newly reported cases: 2,962
Total confirmed cases: 1,585,176
Newly reported deaths: 2
Total confirmed deaths: 19,052
Newly reported tests: 75,188
Total tests: 43,068,153
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 3.66%
Hospitalized patients: 307
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 175
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 102
ICU patients: 30
Intubated patients: 15
