Mass. reports 2,962 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new death

The state also reported 307 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, April 14, 2022.

By Boston.com Staff

Newly reported cases: 2,962

Total confirmed cases: 1,585,176

Newly reported deaths: 2

Total confirmed deaths: 19,052

Newly reported tests: 75,188

Total tests: 43,068,153

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 3.66%

Hospitalized patients: 307

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 175

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 102

ICU patients: 30

Intubated patients: 15

