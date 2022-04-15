Mass. reports 2,470 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 2,470
Total confirmed cases: 1,587,646
Newly reported deaths: 7
Total confirmed deaths: 19,059
Newly reported tests: 65,848
Total tests: 43,134,001
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 3.89%
Hospitalized patients: 343
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 201
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 113
ICU patients: 37
Intubated patients: 15
