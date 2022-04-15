COVID

Mass. reports 2,470 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

The state also reported 343 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, April 15, 2022.

By Rosemary Ford

Newly reported cases: 2,470

Total confirmed cases: 1,587,646

Newly reported deaths: 7

Total confirmed deaths: 19,059

Newly reported tests: 65,848

Total tests: 43,134,001

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 3.89%

Hospitalized patients: 343

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 201

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 113

ICU patients: 37

Intubated patients: 15

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd