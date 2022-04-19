COVID

Mass. reports 6,514 new COVID-19 cases over 4 days, as well as 2 new deaths from Friday

The state also reported 328 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 6,514 (from Friday-Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,594,160

Newly reported deaths: 2 (from Friday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,061

Newly reported tests: 148,111

Total tests: 43,282,112

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 4.20%

Hospitalized patients: 328

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 202

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 107

ICU patients: 35

Intubated patients: 14

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.