Mass. reports 1,853 new COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths

The state also reported 373 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 1,853

Total confirmed cases: 1,596,013

Newly reported deaths: 24

Total confirmed deaths: 19,085

Newly reported tests: 47,773

Total tests: 43,329,885

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 4.34%

Hospitalized patients: 373

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 226

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 107

ICU patients: 29

Intubated patients: 10

