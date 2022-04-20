Mass. reports 1,853 new COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 1,853
Total confirmed cases: 1,596,013
Newly reported deaths: 24
Total confirmed deaths: 19,085
Newly reported tests: 47,773
Total tests: 43,329,885
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 4.34%
Hospitalized patients: 373
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 226
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 107
ICU patients: 29
Intubated patients: 10
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.