Are we are missing the strategy that will end the COVID-19 pandemic?

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
As the pandemic drags on with a new variant and vaccinations continue to plateau, many Americans are wondering what could, at this point, finally bring an end to the virus that’s upended our lives for the past two years.
Two epidemiologists wrote in TIME magazine this week to make the case that the Biden Administration is missing the key strategy that could finally snuff out COVID-19.
Dr. Steven Phillips and Dr. Michael Mina wrote that the biggest untapped weapons in our arsenal are the new, highly effective, oral anti-viral medications.
If the U.S. were to deploy them with the same vigor and scale we did vaccinations, the doctors wrote, they believe the country would see at least a 50% sustained decrease in both national mortality and hospitalizations.
Right now, they wrote, too few people know about these life-saving medications or don’t have access to them.
Though President Joe Biden launched a “Test to Treat” initiative via his State of the Union address that makes free treatment available to those eligible who can receive a diagnosis from a medical provider at a “one-stop” approved Test-to-Treat facility, the doctors wrote, less than 10% of pharmacies have the providers and clinics to evaluate and prescribe the treatment all in one location.
This means, they wrote, that while 90% of Americans live within 5 miles of a pharmacy, more than half of the available supply of these new oral anti-virals is sitting on shelves because of how difficult it is to access a Test-to-Treat facility.
The doctors wrote that there are many barriers to creating more Test-to-Treat locations and opportunities, but the government has overcome comparable barriers in rolling out the national vaccine and at-home testing initiatives, and that the need to make anti-virals more available to at-risk Americans is urgent.
The doctors set out a six-step plan they recommend for enhancing the Test-to-Treat initiative.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.