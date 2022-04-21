COVID

Mass. reports 2,528 new COVID-19 cases, as well as 13 new deaths

The state also reported 384 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, April 21, 2022.

By Rosemary Ford

Newly reported cases: 2,528

Total confirmed cases: 1,598,541

Newly reported deaths: 13

Total confirmed deaths: 19,098

Newly reported tests: 67,095

Total tests: 43,396,980

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 4.32%

Hospitalized patients: 384

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 239

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 111

ICU patients: 27

Intubated patients: 11

MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.