COVID

Mass. reports 2,303 new COVID-19 cases, as well as 2 new deaths

The state also reported 389 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, April 22, 2022.

By Rosemary Ford

Newly reported cases: 2,303

Total confirmed cases: 1,600,844

Newly reported deaths: 2

Total confirmed deaths: 19,100

Newly reported tests: 55,877

Total tests: 43,452,857

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 4.56%

Hospitalized patients: 389

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 255

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 112

ICU patients: 25

Intubated patients: 12

MA DPH Covid-19 Dashboard 4-22-22 by Rosemary Ford on Scribd

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.