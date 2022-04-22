Mass. reports 2,303 new COVID-19 cases, as well as 2 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 2,303
Total confirmed cases: 1,600,844
Newly reported deaths: 2
Total confirmed deaths: 19,100
Newly reported tests: 55,877
Total tests: 43,452,857
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 4.56%
Hospitalized patients: 389
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 255
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 112
ICU patients: 25
Intubated patients: 12
MA DPH Covid-19 Dashboard 4-22-22 by Rosemary Ford on Scribd
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
