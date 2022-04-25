COVID

Mass. reports 5,443 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 10 new deaths from Friday

The state also reported 398 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, April 25, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 5,443 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,606,287

Newly reported deaths: 10 (from Friday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,110

Newly reported tests: 118,109

Total tests: 43,570,966

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 4.41%

Hospitalized patients: 398

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 263

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 122

ICU patients: 28

Intubated patients: 9

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.