Mass. reports 2,372 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 1 new death over 3 days

The state also reported 412 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 2,372 (from Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,608,659

Newly reported deaths: 1 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,111

Newly reported tests: 44,490

Total tests: 43,615,456

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 4.58%

Hospitalized patients: 412

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 264

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 124

ICU patients: 29

Intubated patients: 11

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.