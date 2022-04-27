COVID

Mass. reports 2,807 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

The state also reported 413 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 2,807

Total confirmed cases: 1,611,466

Newly reported deaths: 8

Total confirmed deaths: 19,119

Newly reported tests: 61,713

Total tests: 43,677,169

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 4.87%

Hospitalized patients: 413

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 269

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 127

ICU patients: 32

Intubated patients: 10

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.