Mass. reports 2,807 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 2,807
Total confirmed cases: 1,611,466
Newly reported deaths: 8
Total confirmed deaths: 19,119
Newly reported tests: 61,713
Total tests: 43,677,169
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 4.87%
Hospitalized patients: 413
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 269
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 127
ICU patients: 32
Intubated patients: 10
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.