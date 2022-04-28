COVID

Mass. reports 3,341 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

The state also reported 431 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, April 28, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 3,341

Total confirmed cases: 1,614,807

Newly reported deaths: 10

Total confirmed deaths: 19,129

Newly reported tests: 69,463

Total tests: 43,746,632

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.04%

Hospitalized patients: 431

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 265

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 134

ICU patients: 31

Intubated patients: 10

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.