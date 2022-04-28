Mass. reports 3,341 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 3,341
Total confirmed cases: 1,614,807
Newly reported deaths: 10
Total confirmed deaths: 19,129
Newly reported tests: 69,463
Total tests: 43,746,632
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.04%
Hospitalized patients: 431
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 265
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 134
ICU patients: 31
Intubated patients: 10
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.