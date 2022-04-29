COVID

Mass. reports 3,199 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

The state also reported 459 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, April 29, 2022.

By Rosemary Ford

Newly reported cases: 3,199

Total confirmed cases: 1,618,006

Newly reported deaths: 7

Total confirmed deaths: 19,136

Newly reported tests: 62,472

Total tests: 43,809,104

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.37%

Hospitalized patients: 459

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 299

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 142

ICU patients: 37

Intubated patients: 15

MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.