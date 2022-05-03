COVID

Mass. reports 2,651 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 12 new death over 3 days

The state also reported 534 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 2,651 (from Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,626,947

Newly reported deaths: 12 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,154

Newly reported tests: 39,461

Total tests: 43,962,101

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.63%

Hospitalized patients: 534

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 353

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 178

ICU patients: 44

Intubated patients: 20

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.