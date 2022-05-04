COVID

Mass. reports 2,985 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

The state also reported 516 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 2,985

Total confirmed cases: 1,629,932

Newly reported deaths: 14

Total confirmed deaths: 19,168

Newly reported tests: 63,120

Total tests: 44,025,221

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.79%

Hospitalized patients: 516

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 338

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 194

ICU patients: 38

Intubated patients: 14

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.