Mass. reports 2,985 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

Newly reported cases: 2,985
Total confirmed cases: 1,629,932
Newly reported deaths: 14
Total confirmed deaths: 19,168
Newly reported tests: 63,120
Total tests: 44,025,221
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.79%
Hospitalized patients: 516
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 338
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 194
ICU patients: 38
Intubated patients: 14
