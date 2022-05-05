Mass. reports 4,376 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 4,376
Total confirmed cases: 1,634,308
Newly reported deaths: 13
Total confirmed deaths: 19,181
Newly reported tests: 61,006
Total tests: 44,086,227
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 6.17%
Hospitalized patients: 547
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 356
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 201
ICU patients: 45
Intubated patients: 18
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
