Mass. reports 4,376 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

The state also reported 547 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, May 5, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 4,376

Total confirmed cases: 1,634,308

Newly reported deaths: 13

Total confirmed deaths: 19,181

Newly reported tests: 61,006

Total tests: 44,086,227

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 6.17%

Hospitalized patients: 547

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 356

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 201

ICU patients: 45

Intubated patients: 18

