Mass. reports 3,836 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

The state also reported 567 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, May 6, 2022.

By Rosemary Ford

Newly reported cases: 3,836

Total confirmed cases: 1,638,144

Newly reported deaths: 17

Total confirmed deaths: 19,198

Newly reported tests: 73,464

Total tests: 44,159,691

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 6.63%

Hospitalized patients: 567

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 363

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 194

ICU patients: 47

Intubated patients: 22

MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.