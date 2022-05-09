Mass. reports 8,625 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 1 new death from Friday

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 8,625 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,646,769
Newly reported deaths: 1 (from Friday)
Total confirmed deaths: 19,199
Newly reported tests: 117,317
Total tests: 44,277,008
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 6.77%
Hospitalized patients: 604
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 394
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 195
ICU patients: 54
Intubated patients: 29
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
