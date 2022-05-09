COVID

Mass. reports 8,625 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 1 new death from Friday

The state also reported 604 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, May 9, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 8,625 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,646,769

Newly reported deaths: 1 (from Friday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,199

Newly reported tests: 117,317

Total tests: 44,277,008

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 6.77%

Hospitalized patients: 604

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 394

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 195

ICU patients: 54

Intubated patients: 29

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.