Mass. reports 2,909 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 21 new death over 3 days

The state also reported 702 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 2,909 (from Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,649,678

Newly reported deaths: 21 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,220

Newly reported tests: 28,622

Total tests: 44,305,630

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.58%

Hospitalized patients: 702

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 477

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 242

ICU patients: 56

Intubated patients: 26

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.