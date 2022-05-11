Mass. reports 3,996 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 3,996
Total confirmed cases: 1,653,674
Newly reported deaths: 7
Total confirmed deaths: 19,227
Newly reported tests: 55,078
Total tests: 44,360,708
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.89%
Hospitalized patients: 743
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 497
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 236
ICU patients: 57
Intubated patients: 31
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.