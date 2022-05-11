COVID

Mass. reports 3,996 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

The state also reported 743 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 3,996

Total confirmed cases: 1,653,674

Newly reported deaths: 7

Total confirmed deaths: 19,227

Newly reported tests: 55,078

Total tests: 44,360,708

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.89%

Hospitalized patients: 743

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 497

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 236

ICU patients: 57

Intubated patients: 31

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.