Mass. reports 5,576 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

The state also reported 728 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, May 12, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 5,576

Total confirmed cases: 1,659,250

Newly reported deaths: 16

Total confirmed deaths: 19,243

Newly reported tests: 70,283

Total tests: 44,430,991

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.24%

Hospitalized patients: 728

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 484

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 230

ICU patients: 66

Intubated patients: 27

