Mass. reports 5,576 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

Newly reported cases: 5,576
Total confirmed cases: 1,659,250
Newly reported deaths: 16
Total confirmed deaths: 19,243
Newly reported tests: 70,283
Total tests: 44,430,991
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.24%
Hospitalized patients: 728
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 484
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 230
ICU patients: 66
Intubated patients: 27
