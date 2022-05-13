COVID

Mass. reports 4,654 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

The state also reported 729 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, May 13, 2022.

By Rosemary Ford

Newly reported cases: 4,654

Total confirmed cases: 1,663,904

Newly reported deaths: 9

Total confirmed deaths: 19,252

Newly reported tests: 59,517

Total tests: 44,490,508

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.68%

Hospitalized patients: 729

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 492

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 223

ICU patients: 64

Intubated patients: 22

MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.