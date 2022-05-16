COVID COVID ‘is still with us’: Mass. Medical Society urges caution amid rising cases The Massachusetts Medical Society says people should mask up if gathering indoors or in large groups. Cases and hospitalizations are up in Massachusetts. NIAID-RML via AP

The Massachusetts Medical Society is urging residents to be cautious and use preventative measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 as cases in the state continue to rise.

Cases, hospitalizations, and test positivity rates have been steadily increasing in Massachusetts since the end of March.

“Despite the warmer weather and our collective hope for a reprieve of some sort, it is important to acknowledge that COVID-19 is still with us, and we need to continue to utilize the proven public health measures and tools at our disposal to prevent infection and disease spread,” Dr. Carole Allen, president of the Massachusetts Medical Society, said in a statement Monday.

Weekly average new cases have reached about 3,320 cases per day, while the weekly average test positivity rate has reached about 8.5%, and the weekly average for COVID-related hospitalizations has reached 707.

These numbers are up significantly from the lows in mid-March when weekly average new cases were around 700 cases per day, the weekly average test positivity rate was around 1.6%, and the weekly average for hospitalizations was around 220.

Allen said in the statement that the rise in cases is being fueled by omicron subvariant BA.2, as well as the subvariant BA.2.12.1.

“It is impossible to predict whether the case numbers will continue to rise, but we know there are measures we can all take to minimize COVID-19’s impact,” she said.

Allen recommends everyone get vaccinated and boosted, as they “remain our best defense” against COVID-19.

Allen also advises that people at high risk for serious COVID-19-related illness limit their exposure to others, and for everyone to wear a mask if gathering indoors or in large groups.

“We know doing so can be a tough decision to make when planning for graduations, parties, vacation, and other seasonal events,” she said.

Testing for COVID-19 is still extremely important, Allen said, especially if you know you’ve been exposed to the virus. She said people who test positive should report their results to their healthcare provider so that they can access treatments, such as the effective anti-viral medication Paxlovid.

“The physicians of Massachusetts want everyone to have a healthy summer, which means taking those extra steps to protect individual health and the health of others,” she said.