COVID

Mass. reports 10,789 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 9 new deaths from Friday

The state also reported 739 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, May 16, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 10,789 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,674,693

Newly reported deaths: 9 (from Friday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,261

Newly reported tests: 115,621

Total tests: 44,606,129

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.48%

Hospitalized patients: 739

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 480

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 223

ICU patients: 68

Intubated patients: 27

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.