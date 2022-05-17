COVID

Mass. reports 3,425 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 30 new death over 3 days

The state also reported 803 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 3,425 (from Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,678,118

Newly reported deaths: 30 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,291

Newly reported tests: 30,834

Total tests: 44,636,963

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 9.12%

Hospitalized patients: 803

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 521

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 261

ICU patients: 78

Intubated patients: 24

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.