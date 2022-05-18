COVID

Mass. reports 3,948 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

The state also reported 825 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 3,948

Total confirmed cases: 1,682,066

Newly reported deaths: 10

Total confirmed deaths: 19,301

Newly reported tests: 52,372

Total tests: 44,689,335

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 9.13%

Hospitalized patients: 825

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 550

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 266

ICU patients: 78

Intubated patients: 29

