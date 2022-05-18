Mass. reports 3,948 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 3,948
Total confirmed cases: 1,682,066
Newly reported deaths: 10
Total confirmed deaths: 19,301
Newly reported tests: 52,372
Total tests: 44,689,335
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 9.13%
Hospitalized patients: 825
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 550
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 266
ICU patients: 78
Intubated patients: 29
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
