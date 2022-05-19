Mass. reports 4,957 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 4,957
Total confirmed cases: 1,687,023
Newly reported deaths: 14
Total confirmed deaths: 19,315
Newly reported tests: 56,593
Total tests: 44,745,928
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 9.35%
Hospitalized patients: 866
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 567
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 277
ICU patients: 74
Intubated patients: 26
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.