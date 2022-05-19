COVID

Mass. reports 4,957 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

The state also reported 866 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, May 19, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 4,957

Total confirmed cases: 1,687,023

Newly reported deaths: 14

Total confirmed deaths: 19,315

Newly reported tests: 56,593

Total tests: 44,745,928

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 9.35%

Hospitalized patients: 866

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 567

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 277

ICU patients: 74

Intubated patients: 26

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.