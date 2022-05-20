COVID

Mass. reports 3,938 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

The state also reported 820 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, May 20, 2022.

By Rosemary Ford

Newly reported cases: 3,938

Total confirmed cases: 1,690,961

Newly reported deaths: 7

Total confirmed deaths: 19,322

Newly reported tests: 48,729

Total tests: 44,794,657

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 9.59%

Hospitalized patients: 820

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 529

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 265

ICU patients: 75

Intubated patients: 25

MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.