Mass. reports 7,626 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 8 new deaths from Friday

The state also reported 807 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, May 23, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 7,626 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,698,587

Newly reported deaths: 8 (from Friday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,330

Newly reported tests: 100,230

Total tests: 44,894,887

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.30%

Hospitalized patients: 807

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 537

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 267

ICU patients: 74

Intubated patients: 24

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.