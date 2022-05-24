COVID

Mass. reports 2,693 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 33 new death over 3 days

The state also reported 835 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 2,693 (from Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,701,280

Newly reported deaths: 33 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,363

Newly reported tests: 29,257

Total tests: 44,924,144

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.58%

Hospitalized patients: 835

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 521

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 261

ICU patients: 79

Intubated patients: 39

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.