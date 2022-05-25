COVID

Mass. reports 3,084 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

The state also reported 816 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 3,084

Total confirmed cases: 1,704,364

Newly reported deaths: 12

Total confirmed deaths: 19,375

Newly reported tests: 44,915

Total tests: 44,969,059

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.33%

Hospitalized patients: 816

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 526

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 285

ICU patients: 77

Intubated patients: 37

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.