Mass. reports 3,084 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

Newly reported cases: 3,084
Total confirmed cases: 1,704,364
Newly reported deaths: 12
Total confirmed deaths: 19,375
Newly reported tests: 44,915
Total tests: 44,969,059
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.33%
Hospitalized patients: 816
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 526
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 285
ICU patients: 77
Intubated patients: 37
