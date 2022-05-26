Mass. reports 3,485 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 3,485
Total confirmed cases: 1,707,849
Newly reported deaths: 17
Total confirmed deaths: 19,392
Newly reported tests: 44,168
Total tests: 45,013,227
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.32%
Hospitalized patients: 814
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 511
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 275
ICU patients: 79
Intubated patients: 31
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.