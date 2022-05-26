COVID

Mass. reports 3,485 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

The state also reported 814 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, May 26, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 3,485

Total confirmed cases: 1,707,849

Newly reported deaths: 17

Total confirmed deaths: 19,392

Newly reported tests: 44,168

Total tests: 45,013,227

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.32%

Hospitalized patients: 814

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 511

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 275

ICU patients: 79

Intubated patients: 31

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.