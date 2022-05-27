COVID

Mass. reports 3,092 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

The state also reported 795 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, May 27, 2022.

By Rosemary Ford

Newly reported cases: 3,092

Total confirmed cases: 1,710,941

Newly reported deaths: 12

Total confirmed deaths: 19,404

Newly reported tests: 48,739

Total tests: 45,061,966

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.34%

Hospitalized patients: 795

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 469

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 257

ICU patients: 79

Intubated patients: 29

MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.