Mass. reports 7,029 new COVID-19 cases over 4 days, as well as 6 new deaths from Friday

The state also reported 676 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

By Rosemary Ford

Newly reported cases: 7,029 (from Friday-Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,717,970

Newly reported deaths: 6 (from Friday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,410

Newly reported tests: 94,631

Total tests: 45,156,597

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.66%

Hospitalized patients: 676

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 424

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 228

ICU patients: 80

Intubated patients: 31

MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.