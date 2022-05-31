Mass. reports 7,029 new COVID-19 cases over 4 days, as well as 6 new deaths from Friday

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 7,029 (from Friday-Monday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,717,970
Newly reported deaths: 6 (from Friday)
Total confirmed deaths: 19,410
Newly reported tests: 94,631
Total tests: 45,156,597
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.66%
Hospitalized patients: 676
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 424
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 228
ICU patients: 80
Intubated patients: 31
MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
