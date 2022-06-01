Mass. reports 1,713 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths over the long weekend

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,713
Total confirmed cases: 1,719,683
Newly reported deaths: 28 (over the long weekend)
Total confirmed deaths: 19,438
Newly reported tests: 22,980
Total tests: 45,179,577
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.72%
Hospitalized patients: 695
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 447
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 245
ICU patients: 79
Intubated patients: 33
MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
