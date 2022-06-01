COVID

Mass. reports 1,713 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths over the long weekend

The state also reported 695 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

By Rosemary Ford

Newly reported cases: 1,713

Total confirmed cases: 1,719,683

Newly reported deaths: 28 (over the long weekend)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,438

Newly reported tests: 22,980

Total tests: 45,179,577

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.72%

Hospitalized patients: 695

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 447

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 245

ICU patients: 79

Intubated patients: 33

MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.