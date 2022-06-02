COVID

Mass. reports 2,561 new COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths

The state also reported 696 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, June 2, 2022.

By Rosemary Ford

Newly reported cases: 2,561

Total confirmed cases: 1,722,244

Newly reported deaths: 24

Total confirmed deaths: 19,462

Newly reported tests: 45,874

Total tests: 45,225,451

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.29%

Hospitalized patients: 696

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 446

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 243

ICU patients: 80

Intubated patients: 24

MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.