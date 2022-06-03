Mass. reports 2,975 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 2,975
Total confirmed cases: 1,725,219
Newly reported deaths: 12
Total confirmed deaths: 19,474
Newly reported tests: 43,302
Total tests: 45,268,753
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.73%
Hospitalized patients: 665
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 409
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 222
ICU patients: 70
Intubated patients: 19
MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
