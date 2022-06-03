COVID

Mass. reports 2,975 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

The state also reported 665 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, June 3, 2022.

By Rosemary Ford

Newly reported cases: 2,975

Total confirmed cases: 1,725,219

Newly reported deaths: 12

Total confirmed deaths: 19,474

Newly reported tests: 43,302

Total tests: 45,268,753

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.73%

Hospitalized patients: 665

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 409

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 222

ICU patients: 70

Intubated patients: 19

MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.