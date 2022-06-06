COVID

Mass. reports 5,060 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 6 new deaths from Friday

The state also reported 660 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, June 6, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 5,060 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,730,279

Newly reported deaths: 6 (from Friday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,480

Newly reported tests: 87,139

Total tests: 45,355,892

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 6.55%

Hospitalized patients: 660

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 405

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 215

ICU patients: 67

Intubated patients: 22

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.