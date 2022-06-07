COVID

Mass. reports 2,040 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 18 new death over 3 days

The state also reported 585 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 2,040 (from Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,732,319

Newly reported deaths: 18 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,498

Newly reported tests: 25,573

Total tests: 45,381,465

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 6.81%

Hospitalized patients: 585

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 375

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 198

ICU patients: 53

Intubated patients: 22

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.