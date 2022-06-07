Mass. reports 2,040 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 18 new death over 3 days

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 2,040 (from Monday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,732,319
Newly reported deaths: 18 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)
Total confirmed deaths: 19,498
Newly reported tests: 25,573
Total tests: 45,381,465
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 6.81%
Hospitalized patients: 585
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 375
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 198
ICU patients: 53
Intubated patients: 22
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
