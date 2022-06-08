Mass. reports 1,780 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,780
Total confirmed cases: 1,734,099
Newly reported deaths: 16
Total confirmed deaths: 19,514
Newly reported tests: 34,324
Total tests: 45,415,789
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 6.62%
Hospitalized patients: 567
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 409
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 222
ICU patients: 53
Intubated patients: 16
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
