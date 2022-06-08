COVID

Mass. reports 1,780 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

The state also reported 567 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 1,780

Total confirmed cases: 1,734,099

Newly reported deaths: 16

Total confirmed deaths: 19,514

Newly reported tests: 34,324

Total tests: 45,415,789

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 6.62%

Hospitalized patients: 567

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 409

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 222

ICU patients: 53

Intubated patients: 16

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.