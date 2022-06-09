COVID Boston Public Schools ends mask mandate Last month, State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced the state is ending its test-and-stay program. Students from John D. O'Bryant School of Math & Science and Madison Park High School walk to the T and buses on Tremont Street. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff





Boston Public Schools will end its mask mandate starting Monday, according to a letter sent out by Superintendent Brenda Cassellius Wednesday afternoon. BPS was among the last remaining districts across the state that kept a mask mandate in place after the state in February lifted its requirement that masks be worn in school, leaving the decision to local leaders.

The Boston Health Commission advised the removal of masks, Cassellius said, after a recent decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and fewer traces of the virus showing up in the city’s wastewater. Last week the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education also reported a statewide decline in positive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts schools for a second consecutive week, with 6,106 new cases among students and 1,941 among staff.

In her letter, Cassellius wrote that “indoor mask use is strongly recommended among adults and children who are not fully vaccinated and those who have or live with individuals with medical conditions that place them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 disease.”

